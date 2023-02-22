The former co-founder of UT Bank, Dr Amoabeng, has celebrated 71 years of a well-lived life with stylish pictures

Slaying in white kaftan and trousers, he looked happy in the pictures as he popped champagne

Ghanaians have celebrated the astute businessman as they shower him with kind words and admire how young he looks in pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian businessman and former military officer Dr Prince Kofi Amoabeng turned 71, marking his special day with beautiful pictures.

Dr. Prince Kofi Amoabeng marks his 71st birthday. Photo Source: @manuelphotography_official

Source: Instagram

The former co-founder of UT Bank was dressed in all white as he radiated with smiles in the pictures.

He wore a white kaftan which he paired with a pair of white trousers. He had a gold handkerchief stylishly folded into the pocket of the kaftan with a portion sticking out.

He completed his look with a black pair of half-shoe slippers. Dr Amoabeng kept it simple and classy, wearing no accessories or jewellery in the pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Below are some pictures of Dr Amoabeng celebrating 71 years of life.

Ghanaians celebrate Dr Amoabeng as he turns 71

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have admired how young he looked in the pictures as they gush over his ageing gracefully. Below are some of the comments.

vaffyz_pk remarked:, former,Dr

71yrs and still fine like this

blink__s said:

Senior man, happy birthday

anuelkhojo commented:

Happiest birthday RM.

_f.eldmann said:

Happy birthday Sir ❤️, former

maameakosuafrakomaah stated:

71yrs and he looks very young, wow.

awurafuawood said:

Happy, blessed birthday, sir.

maamefosuaaagyei remarked:

All for one person, anyway. Happy birthday sir

mzdreduncan said:

Wow, 71 with swag. Happy birthday boss

sefasklosset said:

Happy birthday to him, 71. Wow, he’s very handsome.

Talented kids co-host Joelyn causes stir with birthday photos

Meanwhile, in another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Talented Kids co-host Joelyn also marked her birthday with stylish pictures.

The affluent young and budding tv presenter also shares the same birthday date as the former UT Bank co-founder.

The pictures have sparked massive reactions on social media as they question her age, considering how all-grown up she looked in her birthday pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh