Tima Kumkum's latest video has sparked conversations among social media users that she might be pregnant

Tima shared a video of her typical day at work, and it showed her with a bloated stomach which has got fans curious

The curiosity stems from the fact that Tima's video is coming barely two months after she got wedded

Media personality Tima Kumkum, known in private life as Cynthia Tima Duoduo (née Yeboah), has sparked pregnancy rumours with her latest video.

The Adom TV and Hitz FM presenter recently shared a video to show her followers her typical day at work.

The video posted on her Instagram page saw her arriving at the studios of Hitz FM to host the Late Night Chat Show.

Tima Kumkum's tummy bloated like a baby bump

Aside from showing the processes through which she goes to host her show, the new video revealed Tima to have grown a bloated tummy, which is similar to a baby bump.

Sharing the video, Tima thanked her husband, Dominic Duodu, for his support.

"My Thursday nights are always like this, now that I’m on leave I want to take you through so you know how it’s done .

"A very big thank you to my husband who is always there to support me @dominic_duodu I don’t take your love for granted , thank you baby for understanding my space and supporting me regardless ❤️," she said.

Ghanaians react to Tima Kumkum's 'big' tummy video

Tima Kumkum's video got reposted on other social media pages and sparked talk about the media personality being pregnant. While some observed that Tima's tummy was bloated, many others were bold to suggest that she was pregnant.

ruby_foods said:

It's clear she is pregnant and am happy for her❤️❤️❤️❤️

nana_serwaa_amoateng said:

Social media midwives y3 se )y3 16 weeks pregnant oooo

bornbarhdhajia said:

how will you noe if is just a normal bloated tummy

Tima Kumkum's wedding

The video of Tima Kumkum and the pregnancy rumours have come barely two months after she got married.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tima got married to Dominic in July. They first had their traditional wedding on July 13, 2023. They followed it up with their white wedding two days later.

Tima Kumkum's husband poses with his daughter

Meanwhile, Tima's husband recently shared a photo of his gorgeous daughter as she graduated from Prince of Peace School.

The proud father and his daughter wore white outfits for a memorable occasion.

