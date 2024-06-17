Abigail Dromo and popular UK dancer Princess K, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, showed off their dance moves

The pair, who dressed in red and black school outfits with backpacks on their backs, danced energetically

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the two dancers link up and praised their dance moves

Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo and popular UK dancer Princess K have teamed up in a new Instagram video that has got Ghanaians talking. The pair, dressed in red and black school outfits with backpacks, showed off their energetic dance moves, making the video go viral.

Abigail Dromo and Princess K dance Photo Source: abigail_dromo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Abigail and Princess K performed a series of synchronized dance routines, showing intense energy as they displayed their talent.

After the video went viral, the comments section on Instagram filled with praise and positive feedback. Many Ghanaians expressed their happiness at seeing the two talented dancers collaborate.

This collaboration comes amidst the swirling drama between Abigail and her dance partner, Afronita. The pair's parents have failed to see eye to eye following their BGT exploits. The collaboration with Princess K had many asking if she could potentially be Abigail's new dance partner.

Abigail and Princess K's collaboration sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

niidistinction said:

Go girl...... More Wins.. the Ghana dierrr dont come back again

bodelle_atelier said:

Im just too happy for this little queen… You are blessed ❤️❤️

its_jasminemyers commented:

Nothing will stop you from doing what you love to do lil star…you’ll keep soaring! God is with you baby girl

naa_cash_1988 said:

Abigal with her new partner huray.Nice dance tho

adehdorcasbertille also said:

Bringing back old songs to life go girlssssss

Abigail and Biskit dance moves

In another story, Dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand have captivated the hearts of many fans with their skyrocketing dance careers.

The dancers have also shown their commitment to the new generation with their mentorship drive.

A new collaboration between their protégés, Abigail and Biskit, has sparked conversations online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh