Abigail Dromo Dances With Popular UK Dancer In Cute Video, Sparks Reactions
- Abigail Dromo and popular UK dancer Princess K, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, showed off their dance moves
- The pair, who dressed in red and black school outfits with backpacks on their backs, danced energetically
- In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were happy to see the two dancers link up and praised their dance moves
Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo and popular UK dancer Princess K have teamed up in a new Instagram video that has got Ghanaians talking. The pair, dressed in red and black school outfits with backpacks, showed off their energetic dance moves, making the video go viral.
In the video, Abigail and Princess K performed a series of synchronized dance routines, showing intense energy as they displayed their talent.
Afronita finally confirms she has parted ways with Abigail after BGT: "I don't know about her whereabouts"
After the video went viral, the comments section on Instagram filled with praise and positive feedback. Many Ghanaians expressed their happiness at seeing the two talented dancers collaborate.
This collaboration comes amidst the swirling drama between Abigail and her dance partner, Afronita. The pair's parents have failed to see eye to eye following their BGT exploits. The collaboration with Princess K had many asking if she could potentially be Abigail's new dance partner.
Abigail and Princess K's collaboration sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
niidistinction said:
Go girl...... More Wins.. the Ghana dierrr dont come back again
bodelle_atelier said:
Im just too happy for this little queen… You are blessed ❤️❤️
its_jasminemyers commented:
Abigail shows off her school uniform to her new school in the UK in a lovely video, many congratulate her
Nothing will stop you from doing what you love to do lil star…you’ll keep soaring! God is with you baby girl
naa_cash_1988 said:
Abigal with her new partner huray.Nice dance tho
adehdorcasbertille also said:
Bringing back old songs to life go girlssssss
Abigail and Biskit dance moves
In another story, Dancers Afronita and Endurance Grand have captivated the hearts of many fans with their skyrocketing dance careers.
The dancers have also shown their commitment to the new generation with their mentorship drive.
A new collaboration between their protégés, Abigail and Biskit, has sparked conversations online.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.