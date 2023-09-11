US-based model Gifty Boakye has announced a new relationship with Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah

Gifty, who once dated Arsenal and Black Stars stalwart Thomas Partey, shared a video of some of her moments with Yeboah

The video showed the model attending a football match of Yeboah's Columbus Crew in the Major League Soccer

Ghanaian fashion model Gifty Boakye has unveiled Ghana international Yaw Yeboah as her new lover.

The US-based model shared a video of some of her loved-up moments with the Columbus Crew midfielder.

Gifty Boakye is now dating Yaw Yeboah Photo source: @selthebomb

Source: Instagram

Gifty Boakye moves on from Thomas Partey to Yaw Yeboah

Until a few months ago, Gifty Boakye was known to be dating Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey.

The highly-rated model and the Arsenal midfielder were often seen together during Black Stars camping.

She once had to deny allegations that she was smuggled into the Black Stars hotel during the 2019 AFCON by Partey.

While it is unknown what might ended their beautiful relationship, Partey and Gifty have both moved on, and the latter is now happy with the former's Black Stars teammate.

Gifty Boakye watches her boo Yaw Yeboah play in the US

A video first shared on Gifty's Snapchat showed her attending one of the games of the former Black Meteors captain's Amercian team to support him.

Going to the match, the Ghana representative for Miss Supranational 2022 wore a replica of Yeboah's jersey, with number 14 and the player's name at the back.

Sitting in the VIP area designated for families of players, she watched the game with full attention and was spotted clapping for her man

A part of the video, reposted to Instagram, showed Gifty and Yeboah seated and having a loved-up moment.

Source: YEN.com.gh