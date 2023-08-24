Black Stars and KAS Eupen midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has shown off his lovely family in a new photo

The hard-tackling midfielder shared the photo which had his wife posing with their three children to show them love

Many of Wakaso's fans took to the comment section to shower praises on his pretty wife and children

Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has proudly put his family on display in a new photo on social media.

The photo shared on his verified Facebook page showed Wakaso's wife and children posing for a selfie.

In the photo, the midfielder's wife, Nabuza Wakaso, wore a white top. She matched her look with black sunglasses and a black scarf.

Mubarak Wakaso is a proud father and husband Photo source: @mmjuniorwakaso

Source: Instagram

Behind her were their three children, two boys and a girl. The two boys who are the eldest smiled as they made gestures and posed for the photo. The girl was only partially shown in the photo.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

It is not known for what occasion the KAS Eupen player shared the photo but his caption indicated that he has lots of love for his family.

See Wakaso's Facebook post below:

Ghanaians hail Mubarak Wakaso's family

The photo of Wakaso's wife and children has got many of her followers expressing their admiration for them.

Williams Burnette said:

Wow grateful family JAH bless

Janu Yekeke Fofana said:

Respect to your family of Wakaso

Lucy B. Nyonyovie said:

Why is Hajia Kande hiding her face

Ajalil Napari said:

Masha Allah...My People Misses ❤️

Martin Carter said:

Are they going to play like their dad or they are goalkeepers ‍♂️

Cojo Yhonda said:

Wow beautiful the one in the blue dress really resemble like the father

Stephen Appiah flaunts pretty daughter as she celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, former Ghana international Stephen Appiah celebrated his only daughter, Vanessa Appiah, as she turned a year older.

The ex-Black Stars captain shared lovely photos of Vanessa looking beautiful in different outfits.

The photos of Stephen Appiah's daughter sparked reactions among the ex-footballer's followers.

Ex-Ghana goalie Memunatu Sulemana lives in kiosk, sad video drops

In other news, former Black Queens goalie Memunatu Sulemana has hit a financial snag despite all the fame and success she enjoyed in the past.

Sulemana who played at three World Cups with the Black Queens is so broke that she now lives in a wooden kiosk in Accra.

She shared her struggles in life in an interview with Original TV which has been uploaded on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh