A graduate of the University of Cape Coast has announced that he has successfully passed out as a medical doctor

Kweku Boakye Gyamfi shared two photos of himself in his doctor's uniform as proof that he is a medical doctor

His post has gathered over one million views, with many congratulating him

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

"Congratulations Doc" is trending on the X platform in Ghana after the 2023 class of medical students at the University of Cape Coast(UCC) successfully passed out.

Many of them, in expressing joy, took to social media to announce that they had successfully bagged a degree in medicine and were ready to enter the world of work.

Young UCC graduate becomes a medical doctor Photo credit: @kwakubrevis/X

Source: Twitter

Kweku Boakye Gyamfi, one of the successful graduates, has, however, left many in awe after he took to X to share the exciting news along with two photos captioned;

"Finally Dr. Kwaku Boakye Gyamfi. Six long years are finally over. Thank you God.

The Prempeh College old student was spotted wearing a doctor's coat in the first image and a scrub in the second.

I am not 16 years old

Since his post went viral, questions have been asked by some netizens about his age.

In setting the records straight, the young man refuted a social media post claiming that he is 16 years old.

Although he didn't state his exact age, an unofficial mouthpiece of UCC, @VoiceOfUCC, revealed that Dr Kweku Boakye Gyamfi is 23.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Kweku Boagye Gyamfi had raked in over 1.2 million views and 5,000 likes.

Ghanaian lady becomes a doctor at 21

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady Erica Maame Abena Pomaa Ntiamoah Mensah, became the the youngest doctor in Ghana's recent history after graduating from the Accra College of Medicine at 21.

She completed junior high school at Ridge Church School in Accra and later received her senior high school education at Achimota School before gaining admittance and completing the Accra College of Medicine, a private and independent medical school.

Dr Erica Mensah said she received a lot of guidance from her parents, particularly her father, Dr Eric Ntiamoah Mensah.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh