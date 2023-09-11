Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah represented his country with his traditional outfits at the NFL season's opener game

The 23-year-old wore a beautifully designed Kente outfit and matching black locally made sandals to complete his look

Ghanaian celebrities, including Stonebwoy, Micheal Blankson and others, have commented on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's photos

National Football League linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah stepped out in style at the season's opening game.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah looks dapper in photos. Photo credit: @owu3.0

Source: Instagram

The 23-year-old fashionista looked regal in a Kente outfit for the Cleveland Browns’ clash against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Owusu-Koramoah was born in England to a Ghanaian father and a British mother, although he moved to the US at a young age. He shared the photos on Instagram with the caption:

On The Road To The Crown, Each Step is Marked By The Valor Inherited By Ancestral Legacy. #Victory . What our ancestors have told us is what we have heard and learned.— Psalms‬ ‭78‬:‭3

Check out the photos below:

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah talks about her parents

The NFL rookie always credits his success to his mentors, including his mother, who never let him quit.

According to Jeremiah, his mother, a retired army sergeant, had a major impact on his mindset. Grit. Attention to detail in an interview while he was a guest on the was a guest on the Jim Rome Show.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah shows off his Adowa dance moves

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah showed confidence and royalty as he danced elegantly in the viral video.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah poses with the Vice President of Ghana

The linebacker thanked the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the warm welcome to the Jubilee House. They discussed plans to create more opportunities for young Ghanaians using sports development.

I made a strong case during our meeting today for the NFL to establish an NFL African Academy here in Ghana, which will be the centre for the development of unearthed talents from Ghana and other African countries. —VP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and other celebrities commented on Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's dapper Kente look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Stonebwoy stated:

Winner man

Michael Blackson stated:

Let’s go Ghana Modasucka. The fit is hot

Ko.in.places stated:

You know what… I’m here for this bro!

xxtina77 stated:

Lawd. The Ghana man ‍

Papaghana stated:

CHAMPION

missjudith88_ stated:

Yes, got to represent

Akosualinn stated:

Proud king. Making Ghana proud!

Goddessitopia stated:

Highest Honor!

thegiftd1 stated:

Let’s Go bruh. Congratulations on that dub.

Source: YEN.com.gh