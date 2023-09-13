Ghanaian former professional footballer who played as a centre-back Sammy Osei Kuffour is trending as he joined his friends to eat fufu at Nkwan Pa Fie over the weekend

The East Legon Executive Club member left social media users as they ate small portions of fufu with small pieces of meat

Some social media users have commended the elite club members for staying healthy by working out and eating balanced diets

Ex-Bayern Munich player Samuel Osei Kuffour and his wealthy friends wore matching green jerseys to support their friend at the opening of Nkwan Pa Fie restaurant inside the Savile Row building in East Legon.

Sammy Kuffour rocks a green jersey to eat fufu with his friends at Nkwan Pa Fie. Photo credit: @zionfelix

Source: Instagram

Sammy Kuffour arrives in his plush Jeep at Nkwan Pa Fie restaurant opening

The 47-year-old retired centre-back looked sporty in a customised ensemble as he stepped down graciously in his Jeep car for the restaurant opening in East Legon.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sammy Kuffour spotted with an earthenware bowl of fufu

In a viral video posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the former Asante Kotoko player Sammy Kuffour ditched the waiters to carry his earthenware bowl of small fufu to the counter for his soup and meat.

The East Legon Executive Club member opted for a small portion of fufu with only four pieces of goat meat, as seen in the video.

Some social media users have been inspired by his humility despite being a prominent sports personality in Ghana.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the video of Sammy Kuffour eating fufu at Nkwan Pa Fie

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Wolemarley stated:

Fufuo wei de3 s3 menkoaa metumi akeka ne nyinaa abom adi fufuo nketenkete wei

lady_nurse_berla stated:

Rich people and small food

Director Hafiz stated:

Videos like this make me wanna run back home

opoku_aromah1 stated:

Askikafo) Fufuo ketewa bi with nam p3ky333

Samkrewmuzikgh stated:

These old gees are teaching us many things, but we take it on a different level.

Mykcute. Trends stated:

Fufu 1 billion anaa ☹️

n_ana_akua_h_1 stated:

Rich people and their portion of foodI can eat twice the size of the fufu

Voxxormai stated:

The meat is too much

7toosweet stated:

Enjoyment

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

Fufuo Wei dea eny3 aunti mma fuo dea Y3n dea y3betumi di sima baako amini ninaaa

momies_boy10 stated:

May we all be great

lipsybaby1 stated:

This meat is too tiny. Aaa why

Ex-Bayern Munich’s Player's Baby Mama Rocks Outfits For Her Pregnancy Photoshoot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the pregnant mother of Sammy Osei Kuffour, who shared an exquisite pregnancy video shoot on social media.

The mother of the second son of the former Bayern Munich player is the beauty and food entrepreneur Charlotte Derban.

Some social media users left touching congratulations in the comments section of the post.

Beauty Saloon And Other Firms Owned By Ex-Bayern Munich’s Player Sammy Kuffour’s Baby Mama

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlotte Derban, a successful female entrepreneur from Ghana and the mother of Sammy Osei Kuffour's youngest child.

The former Miss Ghana competitor continues to motivate young girls by being determined and having an entrepreneurial mentality to create more jobs for the youth.

The accomplished actress and brand influencer runs several companies in Ghana while managing childcare for her son and scheduling new film or commercial shoots.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh