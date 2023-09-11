Savile Row CEO, Nana Sarfo, caught the attention of many people when he flaunted his 1959 Chevrolet Impala

He joined the East Legon Executive Club members at the opening of Nkwan Pa Fie as they ate fufu

Many people drooled over the luxury car, while others gushed over his fashion style

CEO of Savile Row, a bespoke shoe store in Accra, Nana Sarfo, caused a stir on social media when he was spotted driving his 1959 Chevrolet Impala.

Nana Sarfo rides a 1959 Chevrolet Impala. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Nana Sarfo flaunts antique car

Savile Row CEO, Nana Sarfo, caught the attention of many Ghanaians when he flaunted his on the streets of Accra in a video.

It was a black 1959 Chevrolet Impala, which he rode to attend the grand opening of Nkwan Pa Fie, a restaurant.

He joined East Legon Executive Club members to enjoy the famous Ghanaian delicacy Fufu with various soups and meat.

Arriving in style, he wore a pair of red shorts and a short-sleeved blue shirt, which he styled with slippers, a gold necklace and a gold watch.

Below is a video of Nana Sarfo's arrival at Nkwan Pa Fie.

Ghanaians react to Nana Sarfo's 1959 Chevrolet Impala

Many people believed there were wealthy people in the country despite economic hardships. Others also gushed over the antique car and Nana Sarfo's exquisite fashion style.

yhoung_king_1 said:

This car looks like the car wey dem de use carry casket ⚰️ oo

khojotod said:

No lie car is costly white man will try anything possible to take their money back to their country

malik_mohammed22 said:

Since they are using the same table and chairs I get vhim

birdboyricchcarter said:

He moves different ❤️

sethowusu_alves said:

See the dressing . He is Him ankasa

don_kidi22 said:

People get money for this country oooo

kayrasta1045 said:

Papa y3 guyyy

East Legon Executive Club members flaunt luxury cars

Source: YEN.com.gh