Nana Ama McBrown Supports Sarkodie, Jams To His New Music Otan In TikTok Video
- Nana Ama Mcbrown has shown her support for Sarkodie by jamming to his latest song, Otan
- In a video shared by the actress on her TikTok page, she enjoyed the song as she passionately sang with the relatable lyrics
- In the comments section, many Ghanaians were in love with the actress' vibe and mentioned how much they also enjoyed the song
Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to her TikTok page to show her support for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. The beloved actress shared a video in which she passionately enjoyed the lyrics of Sarkodie's latest song, Otan, a video which impressed fans across the nation.
The video showed Mcbrown's enthusiasm as she passionately sang along to the relatable lyrics of Otan. Her connection with the music was obvious. She rattled the lyrics passionately.
Sarkodie and his friend flaunt lavish lifestyle as they chill with Moët champaign, fans gush: “Landlord”
Netizens were quick to express their admiration in the comments section, with many Ghanaians expressing their love for Mcbrown's energy and sharing their impression of Sarkodie's latest musical creation. Many people were happy to see the actress show her support for the rapper. A lot of people also mentioned how much they loved Otan.
McBrown warms hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
MK said:
The guy who did this chorus is the real goat. The chorus is mad. He deserve an award for this chorus
Sally Brown reacted:
Nana Ama please we want to see sark this Saturday
Berry commented:
I'm buying the last move for a million dollars
NanaAmaMcBrownDaily said:
He Makes All Things Beautiful In His Time #BRIMM
charityasieduaa wrote:
Nana pls try and bring Sark on the show for us
Sarkodie chills with his friend
In another story, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his rich friend spent time sipping on Moët champagne while bonding during a time-out.
In a video, the musician and his buddy rocked expensive looks while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.
Fans populated the comment section of a sweet video posted on Instagram by the blogger Gharticles.
Source: YEN.com.gh