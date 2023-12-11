Nana Ama Mcbrown has shown her support for Sarkodie by jamming to his latest song, Otan

In a video shared by the actress on her TikTok page, she enjoyed the song as she passionately sang with the relatable lyrics

In the comments section, many Ghanaians were in love with the actress' vibe and mentioned how much they also enjoyed the song

Renowned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to her TikTok page to show her support for Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie. The beloved actress shared a video in which she passionately enjoyed the lyrics of Sarkodie's latest song, Otan, a video which impressed fans across the nation.

The video showed Mcbrown's enthusiasm as she passionately sang along to the relatable lyrics of Otan. Her connection with the music was obvious. She rattled the lyrics passionately.

Netizens were quick to express their admiration in the comments section, with many Ghanaians expressing their love for Mcbrown's energy and sharing their impression of Sarkodie's latest musical creation. Many people were happy to see the actress show her support for the rapper. A lot of people also mentioned how much they loved Otan.

McBrown warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

MK said:

The guy who did this chorus is the real goat. The chorus is mad. He deserve an award for this chorus

Sally Brown reacted:

Nana Ama please we want to see sark this Saturday

Berry commented:

I'm buying the last move for a million dollars

NanaAmaMcBrownDaily said:

He Makes All Things Beautiful In His Time #BRIMM

charityasieduaa wrote:

Nana pls try and bring Sark on the show for us

Sarkodie chills with his friend

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his rich friend spent time sipping on Moët champagne while bonding during a time-out.

In a video, the musician and his buddy rocked expensive looks while flaunting their lavish lifestyle.

Fans populated the comment section of a sweet video posted on Instagram by the blogger Gharticles.

