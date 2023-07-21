Sammy Osei Kuffour's baby mama has posted a stunning pregnancy video shoot on social media

Charlotte Derban, the beauty and food entrepreneur, is the mother of the ex-Bayern Munich's younger son

Some social media users have commented with lovely congratulatory messages under the post

Ghanaian entrepreneur Charlotte Derban has shared a beautiful video compilation of her pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram.

The beautician and former beauty queen wore elegant dresses as she flaunted her baby bump in the lovely videos.

Sammy Osei Kuffour's baby mama Charlotte Derban slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @charly_dgh

The mother of the former Bayern Munich player Sammy Osei Kuffour's son looked gorgeous in cleavage-baring dresses, stylish jumpsuits and thigh-high outfits for her maternity shoot.

The chief executive of three catering enterprises wore different colours, textures and styles of hairstyles to complete her shoot.

Charlotte Derban shared the heartwarming video on social media with this caption;

To the best moment of my life! The best of the best decisions I ever made! I chose my happiness in a society where you’d be spoken about whether you do good or evil.

And I’m proud of the special blessings motherhood has brought me. The feeling of getting back home from work to the hugs and smiles of your little one is incredible!

I’ll do this over and over again ❤️ . Today is not Mother’s Day, but to me, every day must be celebrated ❤️

Some social media users have commented on Charlotte Durban's Instagram video

beautyandbeauty_studio, stated:

How time flies !. Congratulations again

the_hair_cuddler stated:

May God replenish all that you’ve lost. You’re simply the best thing anyone could ask for❤️❤️ God bless you abundantly

anita_tetteh_gh stated:

You’re looking pretty, gal

she_loves_charly_dgh stated:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Rubbykyeremeh stated:

God is indeed good. Congratulations, darling @charly_dgh

theglobalteacher_ stated:

♥️ congratulations

Watch the video below;

