Brave socialite Abena Korkor has introduced her new buddies to her online family

The three beautiful girls seemed very happy dancing and drinking in the video from a local bar setup

Abena Korkor also revealed that her local cocktail business is open as she served her first customers

Ghanaian socialite and Mental Health advocate Abena Korkor's new friends have become the talk of the town as many drool over their captivating beauty.

The bipolar campaigner showed off her close buddies in a video, dancing to Mr Drew's hit song, Case, featuring Mophty.

In the footage, the ladies wiggled and shook their bodies to the song's rhythm in perfect unison.

A photo collage of Abena Korkor and friends Image credit: @missabenakorkor

Source: Instagram

Abena Korkor looked chich in a onesie-tight romper in an ashy colour. The socialite accentuated her look with a vibrant hair band, which added a pop of colour to her outfit.

The heavy-chested lady also flaunted her tattoo chest with the inscription, Expensive beauty. She wore a thin-strappy top over black baggy tracksuit bottoms.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Abena Korkor and her new friends having fun on the streets of Accra

Many people pointed out they were the perfect friends for Abena Korkor as she seemed very happy hanging out with them. Others also commented on the beauty of the trio.

ghprince83 commented:

Allah… I love what I'm seeing ❤️❤️❤️

quaye8390 commented:

Heavy load .

khertimaadorra commented:

Play with your classmate Abena on the show.

emmanuelcudjoedadeboe

I love your swag

sexynana75 commented:

Normally, Abena is beautiful ❤️

kwakuzion21 commented:

What a vision of beauty

seth.6796 commented:

Yes, guys!

cosmasofficial commented:

Love the song title of the song, please?

iam_maameserwaa commented:

You’re so beautiful

hessjstein commented:

When birds of the same feathers meet

Source: YEN.com.gh