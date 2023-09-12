A video of actor and politician John Dumelo appearing in a nightclub in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, has sparked reactions among fans

The video shows Dumelo dancing with Salma Mumin, Hailley Sumney, and others and spraying money after they had been unveiled as Play Management signees

As somebody who has lost his mother and is yet to bury her, many Ghanaians have frowned on his activities in the nightclub

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has come under heavy bashing on social media after a video of him in a nightclub emerged.

The video was filmed when Dumelo stormed the Trancorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja to have fun with Salma Mumin, Hailley Sumney, and others after an unveiling ceremony.

John Dumelo went clubbing with Salma Mumin in Nigeria

Source: Instagram

Dumelo, Salma, and Hailley had just been unveiled as part of new signees for Play Management Africa, a talent management company, and the clubbing was part of the celebration of their signing.

In the video on the Instagram page @nkonkonsa, the NDC's Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections sprayed some Naira notes as they danced in the club.

Salma and Hailley also joined him in the cash spraying as the dancing and fun-making went on.

Watch the video below:

Dumelo's clubbing video sparks disapproval from fans

The video has sparked massive reactions from Ghanaians. Many thought it was wrong for Dumelo, who recently lost his mother and is still in mourning, to be having such fun. But some felt he should be allowed to grieve anyhow he wanted to.

october_very_ownnn said:

Future president nso de3 anka nightclub fa woho b3n

zarah_dara said:

Someone who’s mother hasn’t even been buried yet. Smh

larrisatwiyeboah said:

3ny3 John na ne maame awu no?I thought he’s mourning

_abenaferrare said:

@johndumelo1 I thought you still mourning your mum? Y’all will not stop amazing us with your fake tears

jewelzking77 said:

Wow see somebody who is supposed to be mourning his late mum. And you want to be voted into power to represent your constituents in Parliament? Apuuu nanka miy3 adui gyimifuor paaaa

lady.afiagyamfua said:

Didn't JD just lose his mum? He is strong to be in the nightclub whilst his mum is not buried yet

Photos from John Dumelo's mother's one-week observance

Meanwhile, the one-week observance for Dumelo's mother, Antoinette Ama Ampomah Dumelo, has been held.

The actor was there with his wife, Gifty Dumelo, and other friends who came to sympathise with his family.

