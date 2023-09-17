The biggest and most successful names in Ghana converged at the Labadi Beach Hotel for the EMY Awards pre-awards party

Notable persons like Nana Ama McBrown, Bola Ray, KOD, and Kennedy Osei were present for the event of the year

The Men of the Year (MOTY) party is the official pre-awards party for the 8th EMY Africa Awards

Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama and Board Chairman of Emy Africa, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, welcomed celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, to the MOTY party.

Labadi Beach Hotel hosted the pre-awards party on September 16, 2023.

The exclusive event was one of Ghana's largest gatherings of the most successful industry players.

A photo collage of Ibrahim Mahama, Bola Ray, Nana Ama McBrown, KOD, McDan, Cheddar and Dr Ofori Sarpong at MOTY

Source: Instagram

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong gave a short speech to welcome the 8th EMY Africa Awards.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club members were also present to support their esteemed associates.

Other celebrities who made their way to the most talked about event of the year included Nana Ama McBrown, Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elorm, Victoria Lebene and her husband, Eugene Nkansah, Elikem Kumordzie and Kojo Soboh.

Peeps react to celebrities and dignitaries who flooded the MOTY party at the Labadi Beach Hotel

Many were happy to see their role models and idols looking good at the biggest networking party in Ghana.

ghcelebshub_tv commented:

The shoe’s cost alone can start a business. Money is good. May we all be great someday!

twins_mum_dont_beg commented:

We roll with big men

globaladusafowah commented:

Bro Stephen direr, sugar zone nkoaaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

sconzyforyou commented:

When rich men meet, the conversation is different and when poor ppl meet too, their conversation is different.

edemmike commented:

See rich men. They wear simple outfits. Aww. Poverty is a disease.

