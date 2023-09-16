Celebrated wealthy businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered his time and resources to righten the needy boy's future

The Ghanaian millionaire promised to mentor the boy, who said he learned masonry

A video of a boy living in the village went viral after he said there was no future for him because of his location

Ghanaian businessman Ibarhm Mahama pledged to mentor a boy who said living in the village has robbed him of his future.

The young man, Alex Ofori, went viral after telling the world how tough life is. He added that he hopes to succeed like Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.

In the viral video, the boy said that even though he learned how masonry works, he was destined to be a farm labourer because there were no jobs in the village.

A photo collage of Ibrahim Mahama and Alex Ofori Image credit: @ibrahim_Mahama_71

Source: Instagram

He said, "In this place, there is no future. You will just be farming and weeding. Even my father was also doing the wedding."

After Ibrahim Mahama heard his story, he invited the young man from Bobikuma near Swedru to Accra. He also offered to mentor Alex Ofori through his company to help him build his masonry skills.

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama's attention was brought to the video, and he quickly instructed his team to look for Alex and bring him to Accra for mentorship.

According to reports, the Ghanaian millionaire has already started the processes to mentor Alex Ofori in construction and mining.

"Mr Ibrahim Mahama also supported Alex's family in Bobikuma with food items and substantial cash. The food items and the substantial cash were presented to Alex's family in Bobikuma by @rafik_mahama89, an aide to the business moguls and philanthropist."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Ibrahim Mahama's generosity

Many thanked the Ghanaian millionaire for looking out for the country's youth.

nasla_kontraktorlimited commented:

It’s called the law of attraction. You become what you think about, in other words, you attract what you think about daily. God bless the hand that giveth. May the Good Lord guide you Alex

kofi_arthur149 commented:

This is what the ministers and leaders of a nation should be doing not the other way round.

maa_adjoa_yeboah commented:

This boy must be a member of Alpha hour group called Alpharians cos this can only be the hand of God

