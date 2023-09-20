Nadia Buari posted a video dancing and singing to Edem's newly released song 'We Don't Really Care'

She sang the lyrics to the song word for word and flaunted a bottle of Dom Perignon in the video

Many people talked about their admiration for the multiple award-winning actress in the comments

Actress Nadia Buari shared a lovely video of her jamming to rapper Edem's newly released song 'We Don't Really Care'.

Edem (middle) and Nadia Buari (left and right) in the photo. Image Credit: @iamedemgh @iamnadiabuari

Nadia Buari dances and sings Edem's 'We Don't Really Care'

She danced and sang word for word to the song, which excited many of her fervent fans online.

During the video recording, when it got to the line which had to do with the popping of champagne, she grabbed a large bottle of Dom Perignon and flaunted it in the video.

Captioning the post, Nadia Buari noted that she loved the song and that people were not ready for the banger. She wrote:

Ya’ll ain’t ready for this banger right here.. @iamedemgh leggooo

Below is a video of Nadia Buari dancing to Edem's new song.

obi_faris said:

I’m getting addicted and I’m scared. Is this what it means to like and appreciate a woman celebrity! I’m new to this kind of thing ❤️❤️❤️

bazebigracy said:

You are my weakness the way I love you is impossible ❤️

millie.aj said:

Am I allowed to be jealous of your hair tho

kabo.agye said:

My queen, what beautiful hair you have

_nematoda_12 said:

Africa's most beautiful

ejasmac said:

You bring joy and happiness into my life whenever I am here

deckham_chom said:

I think you are super cute!❤️❤️

