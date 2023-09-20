Nadia Buari Jams To Edem's New Song 'We Don't Really Care' In Video, Many In Awe Of Her Moves
- Nadia Buari posted a video dancing and singing to Edem's newly released song 'We Don't Really Care'
- She sang the lyrics to the song word for word and flaunted a bottle of Dom Perignon in the video
- Many people talked about their admiration for the multiple award-winning actress in the comments
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
Actress Nadia Buari shared a lovely video of her jamming to rapper Edem's newly released song 'We Don't Really Care'.
Nadia Buari dances and sings Edem's 'We Don't Really Care'
Actress Nadia Buari promoted Edem's new song 'We Don't Really Care' on her Instagram page.
She danced and sang word for word to the song, which excited many of her fervent fans online.
During the video recording, when it got to the line which had to do with the popping of champagne, she grabbed a large bottle of Dom Perignon and flaunted it in the video.
Captioning the post, Nadia Buari noted that she loved the song and that people were not ready for the banger. She wrote:
Ya’ll ain’t ready for this banger right here.. @iamedemgh leggooo
Below is a video of Nadia Buari dancing to Edem's new song.
obi_faris said:
I’m getting addicted and I’m scared. Is this what it means to like and appreciate a woman celebrity! I’m new to this kind of thing ❤️❤️❤️
bazebigracy said:
You are my weakness the way I love you is impossible ❤️
millie.aj said:
Am I allowed to be jealous of your hair tho
kabo.agye said:
My queen, what beautiful hair you have
_nematoda_12 said:
Africa's most beautiful
ejasmac said:
You bring joy and happiness into my life whenever I am here
deckham_chom said:
I think you are super cute!❤️❤️
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh