Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to an old video of Nigerian musician Naira Marley expressing interest in signing Ghana's Lasmid onto his record label, Marlian Records

This comes after a former signee of the record label passed on after it was alleged that Naria Marley threatened his life

Many people laughed at the memes, while others hailed Lasmid's mother for praying strongly for her son

An old video of Nigerian musician and CEO of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, sharing his intention of signing Ghanaian rapper Lasmid has resurfaced online as Ghanaians react.

Lasmid (left) and Naira Marley (right) in photos. Image Credit: @lasmidofficial1 @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Old video of Naria Marley sharing his intention to sign Lasmid surfaces

Many Ghanaians shared their reactions through memes, while others shared the video on their social media pages.

People's reactions come after former Marlian Records signee, Mohbad, died after it was alleged that he was constantly harassed, assaulted, and threatened by Naira Marley and his members.

Below is a carousel post of the memes found on social media.

People react to the memes on social media

Many people hinted that Lasmid's mother's prayers were strong and that they protected her son from falling into the traps of Naira Marley.

terryoil__ said:

2nd slide I don die what shall I say unto Thanh lord

tsmart_signature said:

E reach to thank God

tsmart_signature said:

Omo!!! . I know it's a sin to laugh but my emotions is driving me crazy some parts got me some parts got me other part saying wentin be this one like these? In #mohbad voice#. Wo!!! At this point social media shey fi pa mi ni??.

moonsartistry_ said:

It's the guy at the extreme for me, see the way he folded his arms and looking in awe

tksparkle said:

Oni accent werey! Na God save Lasmid oo. Breeze for the blow am everywhere like Zino

seun_dreams said:

Lasmid mama no sleep, shall we share the grace in fellowship brethren ‍♂️

gibmo_dinero said:

Please the country is mourning, we shouldn't be laughing this hard

ewalagos_fh said:

Oluwa o se o... I'm happy for Lasmid's mother

Below is an old video of Naria Marley meeting Lasmid during the former's visit to Ghana in June 2022.

Below is the old interview on HitzFM where Naira Marley expressed his interest in Lasmid.

Mohbad's wife details what killed Nigerian rapper

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Mohbad's wife, Wunmi, shed more light on the late Nigerian musician's life as she disclosed that he lived in fear till he passed on.

She also opened up about how the Pariwo hitmaker wanted them to leave Nigeria after the birth of their dear son, Light, since he was worried about their safety.

