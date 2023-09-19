Multiple award-winning actress Nadia Buari shared eight lovely pictures of memorable moments she shared with her children

In all the pictures, her daughters were seen hugging and kissing her on the cheek

Many people talked about how beautiful her children look as they gushed over how loving of a mother she is

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared gorgeous pictures of herself and her children as they hugged and kissed her while smiling beautifully.

Nadia Buari shared adorable pictures of herself and her children

Nadia Buari shared eight pictures of herself and her children as they posed beautifully in pictures.

Sharing a few words in the caption of the Instagram post, Nadia Buari noted that her children as the most beautiful thing she keeps inside her heart.

The mother of four ended her message with love and heart emojis. She wrote:

The most beautiful thing I keep inside my heart.

Below are lovely pictures of Nadia Buari and her adorable children as they kiss and hug her.

Ghanaians react to the photos of Nadia Buari's children

Many people talked about how beautiful Nadia Buari's children look in the eight pictures, while also gushing over her beauty.

gloriaosarfo said:

You're blessed♥️

ammieabi said:

The way I am bending my neck and phone to see those cuties very well

iamkhadijatukorley said:

I patiently went through each and smiled❤️Just beautiful

obi_faris said:

I’m so grateful to have seen such a great love being expressed. You have a beautiful daughter and heart, that’s a win-win for the world.

f2morris_10 said:

Oh my days…this is breathtakingbeauty is just in ur DNA

caren_05 said:

Awwww cutest picture I’ve seen on IG today

hinnehjr.drayton said:

So adorable, so pretty. Mother and daughter, my favorite corn-role style, -all down❤️

Nadia Buari carries her daughter on her back and walks around town

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nadia Buari shared lovely pictures of her carrying her daughter on her back as they walked around town.

Many of her Instagram followers applauded her for being a hands-on mother, while others talked about their admiration for her.

