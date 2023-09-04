Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari got many admiring how she is mothering her kids when she posted a recent picture

In the picture, she was seen carrying her daughter on her back as they walked around town abroad

Many people applauded her for being a hands-on mother, while others talked about their admiration for her

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari shared an adorable picture of her carrying her daughter on her back and walking around town.

Nadia Buari and her daughter taking a walk. Image Credit: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Nadia Buari carries her daughter on her back

Nadia Buari is a hands-on mother who shared an adorable picture of her carrying her daughter on her back.

They were spotted at a public place abroad as they went about their activities while her precious daughter was on her back.

The talented actress and mother of four showed no sign of tiredness as she beamed with smiles at the memorable moment.

Captioning the post, Nadia Buari stated that wherever she goes, she takes her sunshine, a metaphor for her daughter. She wrote:

Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.

Below is an adorable picture of Nadia Buari carrying her daughter and walking around town.

Ghanaians react to a picture of Nadia Buari carrying her daughter on her back

Many people talked about how cute the picture was as they applauded Nadia Buari for being an involved mother in her children's lives.

Others shared how much they loved Nadia Buari and said she was their sunshine, just as her daughter was her sunshine.

mavisfrimpong2 remarked:

The picture is too deep Nadia ❤️ The most precious jewels is this world is the Arms of your children around your neck may God bless every woman with the fruit of the womb

iamnancynadine said:

The people and the caption!!! Love me some more ❤️❤️

s_man_gold_jeweries_ said:

So cute both mother and daughter. Wish you happiness always keep smiling

iamjayden_unusual said:

Sunshine on a Sunday morning

iamkhadijatukorley stated:

You’re the sunshine in my life

njokufrancis7 said:

Gorgeous woman

Nadia Buari sings and kisses daughter in a cute video

YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari shared an adorable video of her singing and kissing her daughter.

It was a carousel post with pictures she had taken when her daughter kissed and hugged her.

Many people admired how beautifully her daughter was growing and their lovely connection as mother and daughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh