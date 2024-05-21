Daughter of the Otumfuo has talked about her life as a princess of the Ashanti Kingdom

She says being the daughter of the Otumfuo means exhibiting humility and respect to everyone regardless of their status in society

Netizens who came across the video of her recent interview thronged the comment section to praise her

Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, daughter of the Otumfuo, has opened up about what it means to be a princess of the Ashanti Kingdom.

She said that life as a daughter of the Otumfuo, while venerable, does not come with the fairy godmother Cinderella treatment that many people think she receives.

Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, Otumfuo's daughter Photo credit: ohemaaafiakobiprempeh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Dr Caryn Agyeman said that even though she has always been treated as a princess, her parents ensured she stayed humbled and respectful.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Joy99.7fm, Dr Caryn said that he has been brought up not to laud her status as the daughter of over people.

"You are accorded the respect, from even elderly people, but then you have to reciprocate it and let them know that, you know, your father, like I said, is the King or now my auntie is the Queen mother," she said.

"And it's not about you, so you don't have to start stepping on people's faces and talking anyhow. You have to respect yourself if you want to enjoy that position," she added.

Below is the video of Dr Caryn's interview.

Ghanaians praise her humility

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video posted by Joy99.7fm were impressed by her humility.

kentacmusi said:

"a well mannered and very cultured complete Asante princess papabi."

Nana Kwadwo Nti also said:

"To those who think we the Ashantis can’t speak better English, come and watch this one."

Kobbie said:

"well-trained."

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

