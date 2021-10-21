AMG rapper, Medikal, has been arrested by the police on Thursday evening

He has been arrested for allegedly brandishing a gun in a video on social media

Medikal's arrest comes after his godfather, Shatta Wale, was handed a one-week remand sentence by a Circuit Court in Accra

Award-winning rapper and husband of Fella Makafui, Medikal, has been arrested by the police.

Medikal, born Samuel Adu-Frimpong, was arrested on the evening of Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Citinewsroom reports that Medikal has been arrested in connection with a video in which he brandished a gun.

The report indicated that Medikal was brought to the charge office of the Accra Regional Police Command and was in custody at the time of the report.

Medikal is reported to have arrived at the police charge office with his wife, Fella Makafui.

Medikal's godfather Shatta Wale remanded

