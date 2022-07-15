Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is known for her revealing outfits but stunned Ghanaians on numerous occasions by going fully clothed

The controversial figure, on different occasions, showed another side of her wardrobe, and folks loved it

Efia knows how to slay not only in revealing attires but also in full-length dresses, and YEN.com.gh spotted five different occasions she surprised fans with her outfit

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is a controversial figure loved by many. Some folks may not like her as much as others, but most would agree Efia is a fashion goddess and knows how to capture the attention of her audience with her interesting sense of fashion.

Efia is popular for her revealing dressing style, but some peeps don't know she can also slay and look captivating in full-length attires.

Efia, on some occasions, decided to show Ghanaians another side of her by going fully clothed, and folks were surprised on these rare occasions as they admired her. YEN.com.gh has compiled five different times the socialite surprised fans.

1. Efia Odo stunned folks on social media when this photo of her visiting The Chief Imam surfaced. She wore a beautiful all-black attire, looking like a seasoned Hajia.

Efia with Chief Imam

Source: Facebook

2. Efia decided to show Ghanaians another side of her with this beautiful silk top and green skirt. She captioned the photo saying: ''The #chrifeh people I hope you like this.''

Efia Odo in green

Source: Facebook

3. The social media personality stunned folks as she posed in a gorgeous cloth skirt mixed with shades of blue and brown with a white see-through top to compliment it.

Efia Odo slaying in blue

Source: Facebook

4. The beautiful socialite had many admiring her as she slayed in this beautiful flower shirt and black skirt.

Efia Odo in beautiful flower top

Source: Facebook

5. Folks gushed over Efia as she amazed them with this above knee-level leopard skin dress.

Efia Odo in leopard skin design outfit

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh