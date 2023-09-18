2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Aduanige, has won another Best Costume award with her striking looks on the show

The former Face of Kumasi Senior Technical School and her fashion designers are doing a marvellous job with her outfits for the top pageantry show

Some social media users have commented on her recent look after her splendid performance about the importance of girl child education

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The Upper East regional representative Aduanige has won her second Best Costume Award after rocking her stunning African print dress for her 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful eviction show on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Upper East Representative Aduanige looks flawless in custom-made dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The beauty goddess Aduanige wore a stylish sleeves flared ensemble as she spoke about the importance of girls prioritising their education and striving for a brighter future.

Aduanige receives her award after her extraordinary performance

Miss Upper East Ghana 2020 winner Aduanige smiled beautifully as she received her products for her elegant outfit and black bob hairstyle.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She completed her look with gold drop earrings that matched her gold strappy heels.

Some social media users have commented on Aduanige's African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

_wil. liaams stated:

Can someone tell me something so special about the dress to win the best dress come Chale let's tell the truth.....Nurah koraa mpo de3 I was shocked that she was part of the best dressed come on Chale

gert_smiling stated:

I was shocked because I didn’t see anything so special about her

i_am_xorlali stated:

Please where is the dress she won best dress with is that what she's wearing aaahhh

susan_mort24 stated:

It’s only best dressed she got with the wonderful performance she displayed

kyei_barffour stated:

Please we don’t want to see this eyyy

daniellaryea105 stated:

She don’t deserve it this outfit is giving olden fashion

Keziah. Nelson said:

How can this be the best costume? @tv3_ghana paa

Serwaah Wins Star Performer Award: "She's Been Underrated For So Long"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Serwaah from the Western Region took home the top prize following her outstanding presentation on poor self-esteem.

The melanin beauty queen has received compliments from the judges. Some social media users have praised the fashion model for working extra hard ahead of the finale.

Ghanaians React As Selorm Wins Star Performer: "She Doesn't Deserve It"

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selorm from the Volta Region won the Star Performer prize for her outstanding performance in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first eviction episode.

Some social media users have expressed displeasure, saying she doesn't deserve the medal. Naa Ayeley from the Greater Accra Region and Kwartema from the Bono Region were among the night's other honorees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh