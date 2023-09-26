Shatta Wale, in a tweet, claimed he was now Nigerian and no longer Ghanaian, stating that Nigerians are more lovely than Ghanaians

The musician equivocally said Nigerians' love for mankind is greater than that of Ghana, ending the tweet with mocking laughing emojis

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the tweet were not bothered, saying that he was only chasing clout and asked him to do as he pleased

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian music sensation Shatta Wale took to Twitter to declare that he was now Nigerian and no longer Ghanaian. This unexpected statement has stirred quite a commotion on social media.

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale Photo Source: Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Unsurprisingly, Shatta Wale's declaration did not go unnoticed. Social media platforms lit up with reactions from fans and critics alike. Many Ghanaians, however, seemed unfazed by the announcement, interpreting it as a publicity stunt or an attempt to garner attention. In the comments section of the tweet, several individuals suggested that the musician might be chasing clout and advised him to do as he pleased.

Shatta Wale, known for his eccentric and often controversial persona, has a history of making attention-grabbing statements. While some fans took his words seriously, others perceived them as part of his persona and a way to remain in the spotlight.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

flintstone80s commented:

Is it the same Nigerians you were insulting last time? ‍♂️

goddc00 wrote:

Clout chaser we won’t mind you again finished man

enp3gyimie reacted:

Select country for yourself aah wose Nigeria akoayi ni vision

wizzy_lifa said:

Love from that country is Massive,they cherish everything so they deserve more, Ghanaians don’t cherish anything so they don’t deserve anything good.

Shatta Wale backs protests for a better Ghana

In another story, dancehall star Shatta Wale waded into the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, bemoaning the arrest of protesters.

Some protesters partaking in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse were arrested by the police while marching towards the Jubilee House on September 21.

Shatta Wale's condemnation of the arrests got many of his followers to commend him while others encouraged him to release a song for President Akufo-Addo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh