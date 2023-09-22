Dancehall star Shatta Wale has waded into the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, bemoaning the arrest of protesters

Some protesters partaking in the OccupyJulorbiHouse were arrested by the police while marching towards the Jubilee House on September 21

Shatta Wale's condemnation of the arrests got many of his followers to commend him while others encouraged him to release a song for President Akufo-Addo

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, has reacted to the arrest of participants of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

An Accra-based civil society group, Democracy Hub, scheduled the protest on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to register their displeasure at what they deem as bad governance.

Shatta Wale has waded into the OccupyJulorbiHouse saga Photo source: @nakufoaddo, @shattawalegh

Source: Twitter

Police scatter #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

The group in an earlier statement to announce the protest revealed that they were embarking on the exercise to demand the government to fix the country.

But on the eve of the event, the police secured an injunction from the court barring the protest from moving forth.

The protesters defied the injunction stating that they had not been served with the ruling. This led to a clash with the police who arrested some of the participants amid allegations of brutalising some of the suspects..

Shatta Wale questions arrests of #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

Hours after the news went viral, Shatta Wale took to his X account to show solidarity with those who were arrested.

"Aaahh so ppl go protest dem arrest them for what ? Then as usual , brothers and sisters are sitting at home tweeting !!! This power power dem deh use for wanna top ..We taya ooo. Arise Ghana youth for your country !!! Shouts to #Julorbihouse protest!!! GHANA IS A SAD PLACE WHERE FEAR IS KILLING THE CITIZENS," he said.

Bridget Otoo claims to have been assaulted by the police

Meanwhile, Bridget Otoo was one of many people who went to the Accra Regional Police Command to solidarise with those arrested and demand their release.

During the exchanges, the broadcaster was allegedly assaulted by some police officers. In a video circulating online, she was seen being pulled along in a melee.

In a later video, Bridget Otoo confirmed that she had been assaulted by the police adding that her dress got torn during the altercation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh