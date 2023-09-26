Shatta Wale, in a tweet, shared a recording of a video call he had with Nigerian musician Portable and hinted at a collaboration

The two musicians had a light-hearted banter during the video call and could not hold their excitement as they shared jokes and laughter

Fans of Shatta Wale were excited by the linkup and said the two controversial personalities coming together was going to be fireworks

Ghanaian music sensation Shatta Wale took to Twitter to share a recording of a video call he had with the Nigerian musician Portable, hinting at a potential musical partnership that has left fans eagerly anticipating what is to come.

The video call showed an informal and light-hearted exchange between Shatta Wale and Portable. Both artistes, known for their charismatic and sometimes controversial personas, could not contain their excitement during the call. They exchanged jokes, shared laughter, and seemed to be genuinely enjoying each other's company.

Fans of Shatta Wale were quick to react to the unexpected linkup. The comment section of Shatta's post erupted with excitement as fans from both sides of the border expressed their excitement about the possible collaboration. Many fans opined that the coming together of these two larger-than-life personalities in the music scene was a recipe for fireworks.

Shatta Wale and Portable excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Mshelizah_Jnr commented:

Shatta wale nd zazu

vbwacd_18 said:

See they way you make happy vibing with portable who isn’t the best in his area but you go shout like u dey make sense when other artist linkup with top notch artist,

BLACKJESUS_2439 commented:

I love how u wanna work with us now more small small u go begin shut down all the 36 states in Nigeria on God

YoungRich107 reacted:

Potable ? Wey you make happy like this?? Oh

Shatta Wale talks about his love for Nigeria

In another story, Shatta Wale, in a tweet, claimed he was now Nigerian and no longer Ghanaian, stating that Nigerians are more lovely than Ghanaians.

The musician equivocally said Nigerians' love for mankind is greater than Ghana's, ending the tweet with mocking laughing emojis.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the tweet were not bothered, saying that he was only chasing clout and asked him to do as he pleased.

