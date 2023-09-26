Lil Win's pretty wife, Ohemaa, in a video, she shared, flew outside the country with her three adorable children

In the video, the beautiful woman and her kids danced happily to Amerado's song Kwaku Ananse

Followers of Ohemaa were happy to see her living the good life and admired her pretty look and cute kids

Maame Serwaa also known as Ohemaa, the stunning wife of popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win, delighted her fans by showing her family's getaway abroad in a video.

The clip, which she shared on the popular social media platform TikTok, captured the essence of a happy family as Ohemaa, accompanied by her three adorable children, grooved to Amerado's hit song Kwaku Ananse.

The video quickly gained attention and admiration from Ohemaa's devoted followers, who were overjoyed to see her enjoying the good life with her beautiful children. Ohemaa's radiant smile and the infectious laughter of her kids were indeed a sight to behold.

The video of their family vacation not only showed the love and happiness within the family but also highlighted Ohemaa's striking beauty and her children's undeniable cuteness. Fans flooded the comments section with compliments and well-wishes for the family.

Lil Win's wife and kids warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lil Win bonds with his wife

In another story, Lil Win, in an older video he shared on his TikTok page, left his followers gushing as he plaited his wife's hair.

The Ghanaian actor put a broad smile on his wife, Maame Serwaa's face as he lovingly twisted her hair for her.

Lil Win often shares videos online bonding with his beautiful wife, and the latest one has made social media users happy.

