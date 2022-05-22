Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and the mother of his children , Maame Serwah , tied the knot in a private customary marriage

, , The actor released several portraits of himself and his wife donning sparkling ensembles during the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh compiled five images from the multiple breathtaking photos in which the couple glowed with style and class

Actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and his wife Maame Serwah, have sparkled in several gorgeous ensembles in photos on social media.

The entertainment personality, on Sunday, May 2022, uploaded a video and several portraits of his customary marriage with his wife.

He subsequently shared more snaps posing alongside his significant other and showered accolades on her on his Instagram account.

Photos of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwah. Source: Lil Win

Source: Instagram

The actor and his American-based baby mama Maame Serwah looked quintessential in their multiple outfits, which included Kente.

YEN.com.gh compile five adorable images of Lil Win and his wife for your view.

1. Lil Win and his wife glow in their coordinating garments for the camera.

2. Actor and his wife face each other in the shot below.

3. Lil Win and the wife of his children posed in matching ensembles.

4. Ghanaian couple glow for the camera. They show off their fashion credentials.

5. Lil Win and his wife sparkle in designer outfits.

