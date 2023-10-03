Jeremie Frimpong, in a video, was having a banter with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates over their FIFA rating card

During the course of the banter, one of Frimpong's teammates blurted out the Twi word "kwasia", and the teammates burst out in laughter

The video was shared by the official TikTok account of Bayer Leverkusen, and Ghanaians in the comment section were surprised to hear Frimpong's mate speak Twi

Neatherland-born Ghanaian footballer Jeremie Frimpong, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen, shared a playful moment with his teammates over their FIFA rating cards. This heartwarming interaction showed the strong friendship among the players.

Jeremie Frimpong and his teammates Photo Source: Bayer04

Source: TikTok

During this banter session, one of Frimpong's teammates playfully exclaimed the Twi word "kwasia," which translates to "fool" in English. The spontaneous outburst of this familiar Ghanaian slang sent the entire group into fits of laughter. The word was used in its lighthearted form, although it is an insult in literal terms.

The video, posted on Bayer Leverkusen's official TikTok account, quickly gained attention, not just for the jovial exchange but also because many Ghanaians were surprised to hear one of the players speak Twi, a widely spoken language in Ghana.

Jeremie Frimpong and teammates get many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Prince Charles Jn700 said:

Ghana to the whole world

Kelly Scott commented:

Twi is now an official language in Germany , Team talk in Leipzig is in twi

EL YAQUB said:

this guy funny ehhh

G.RoyFrm65 commented:

He said kwassia

Tjay_16 reacted:

I love frimpong and he’s on my team all year even if only a gold the 85 was a dream card but 83 still lovely

Joseph Paintsil complains about FIFA ratings

In a similar story, Joseph Paintsil, in a hilarious video, complained bitterly about the ratings given to him on his FIFA rating card.

The Ghanaian midfielder ranted to his teammates and said he deserved way better and even suggested he may even be faster than Mbappe.

His club, KRC Genk, shared the funny video on their TikTok page and many Ghanaians in the comment section were in love with how outspoken he was.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh