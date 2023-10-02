Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene flaunted his football skills in a video he shared on his Instagram page

In the video, he was spotted playing a heated game with his friends at a sports centre

Many people talked about his performance on the field, while others wanted to know how many goals he scored in the game

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene showed that he has other talents apart from singing.

Kuami Eugene plays football with friends

In a video Kuami Eugene shared on his Instagram page, he arrived at a sports centre to play football with his friends.

The Angela crooner changed from his baggy trousers and t-shirts into his sportswear before joining his team in the neck-and-tuck game.

Captioning the post, Kuami Eugene noted that he is also a talented footballer. He wrote:

I’m Also A Baller ⚽️ . #Fate #LoveAndChaos

Video of Kuami Eugene playing football with his friends.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Kuami Eugene's performance on the football pitch

Ghanaians assessed Kuami Eugene's performance in the match after watching the Instagram Reel video, while others asked him how many goals he scored in that game.

official_dacoster said:

That pola pants bra kuami pass gemme wai❤️

reallivingstone said:

Chelsea need you to help them reach their form

is_me_2hype said:

We didn't come here to play ❤️

orielorm said:

You scored a goal, come for yoghurt

cecil_cutie said:

How many goals did you score

_one.wes said:

Bro, you only luck match fitness

ericowusu2630 said:

I can say, indeed, Eugene is Joseph in the Bible of our time. He is divinely blessed. That's why he gets more haters

Mr Drew replies to Kuami Eugene over issues concerning the former's Case song

YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Drew replied to Kuami Eugene after the latter alleged that he wrote 80 per cent of the former's hit song Case.

In the post on X, an app formerly known as Twitter, Mr Drew urged Kuami Eugene to come again with his statement.

Many people commented on his post and asked him whether the allegations made by Kuami Eugene were true or not.

