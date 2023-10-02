Joseph Paintsil, in a hilarious video, complained bitterly about the speed ratings given him on his FIFA rating card

The Ghanaian midfielder ranted to his teammates and said he deserved way better and even suggested he may even be faster than Mbappe

His club, KRC Genk, shared the funny video on their TikTok page and many Ghanaians in the comment section were in love with how outspoken he was

Ghanaian football sensation Joseph Paintsil, in a funny video, expressed his frustration with the speed rating he received on his FIFA rating card.

Joseph Paintsil speaking about his FIFA ratings Photo Source: krc_genk

In the comical video shared by his club, KRC Genk, on their TikTok page, humorously complained about his speed rating, asserting that he deserved a much higher score. He even went as far as suggesting that he might be faster than French forward, Kylian Mbappe.

In the video, Paintsil engaged in a light-hearted banter with his teammates. He pointed to his FIFA rating card and lamented that the speed he was given was unfair, stating that he was faster than that.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with fans sharing their amusement at Paintsil's outspokenness. Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section with laughter and teased Paintsil.

Joseph Paintsil sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Rain_maker commented:

“You give me 75 bro”…..If they gave him 93 he will say “I got 93”

Mubarak said:

He was my team mate at youth level... he’s Fast

Richie reacted:

OMG He deserves at least 83 because he did very well at last season

nand weckx commented:

paintsil deserved at least 93 or 94 pac

