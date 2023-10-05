Black Sherif has talked about his BET win for the first time since the news broke

His cryptic post on X comes about 18 hours after he reposted BET's announcement that he had arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for this year's ceremony

Fans have been reacting with mixed emotions since he made the post, with some suspecting the young Ghanaian has a new album on the way

Black Sherif has spoken for the first time after news broke online of his first BET win. Before that, the young Ghanaian rapper had only confirmed his presence at the event.

In a recently published post on X, formerly Twitter, Blacko, as he's affectionately called, stated: "The Sophomore is Alive and At Home With US #WYK."

Black Sherif Wins BET Hip Hop Best International Flow Award

The BET Hip Hop Awards Best International Flow category was introduced in 2019. Ghana's rap icon, Sarkodie became the first recipient of the newly created category, charting a path for many descendants to follow suit.

This year, the young Ghanaian prodigy Black Sherif was announced as part of the keenly contested category, which included heavyweights like J Hus, AKA, and Sampa The Great.

Armed with his debut album and a newly released two-song EP, Black Sherif has been spotted receiving his BET Hip Hop Best International Flow award in a leaked video ahead of the official global live telecast on October 10.

Fans React to Black Sherif's comment on his BET win

The young Ghanaian rapper known for his cryptic tweets, carrying volumes of depth, used the same playbook.

Ghanaian netizens have taken over the X post, showing the 21-year-old rapper massive love while others have begun decoding whether Black Sherif is ready to follow up his monster hit debut The Villain I Never Was with a sophomore project.

@MaameAmaAdoma congratulated Blacko saying

Congratulations Blacko . Ghana is proud of you

@pbwoy_m quizzed

Something dey Côme anaaa

@blackotribe_ established

THE ALBUM IS COMING!

@mayfred_osei says

Oh I’m hyped

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale congratulate Black Sherif on BET win

Scores of celebrities have congratulated Black Sherif for winning the BET Hip Hop Awards Best International Flow award. Sarkodie who had hinted at this amazing feat, praised Black Sherif on his Instagram stories while Shatta Wale also congratulated Blacko, rallying his vast fanbase to do the same.

