Two-time BET winner and rapper Sarkodie congratulated his fellow Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif as the latter won his first-ever BET awards.

Sarkodie congratulates Black Sherif on winning his first BET

Sarkodie took to his Instagram stories to congratulate Black Sherif as he won the Best International Flow award at the 2023 edition of the BET Hip Hop Awards.

He posted a picture of Black Sherif at the prestigious awards show and wrote:

International Blacko

The Kwaku The Traveller crooner joins other Ghanaian musicians, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who have bagged the envious award.

Sarkodie won the Best International Act: Africa in 2012 and the Best International Flow in 2019, while Stonebwoy won the Best International Act in 2015.

Black Sherif beat AKA (South Africa), Sampa The Great (Zambia), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France), Central Cee (UK) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).

Even though the main show is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, on the BET network, fervent fans are already pouring in congratulatory messages for the Konongo-born musician on social media.

Sarkodie congratulated Black Sherif on his BET win on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif wins his first-ever BET award

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was declared the winner of the Best International Flow at the 2023 edition of the BET Hip Hop Award.

A video snippet, which was leaked online, showed the Ghanaian rapper receiving his award on stage, as he walked majestically and slayed in a white oversized coat and blue jeans.

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed as they shared pictures of the 21-year-old rapper on social media with beautiful congratulatory messages.

