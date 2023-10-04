Shatta Wale has congratulated Black Sherif after the latter bagged the Best International Flow award at the BET Hip Hop Awards

The dancehall star took to his Twitter page to urge Ghanaians to congratulate Black Sherif and seemed elated about the rapper's achievement

Black Sherif won the coveted award amidst stiff competition from superstars like Centra Cee, K.O, AKA and others

Renowned dancehall star Shatta Wale has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Black Sherif just hours after the latter clinched the Best International Flow award at the prestigious BET Hip Hop Awards. The news of Black Sherif's victory has brought joy to many Ghanaians nationwide.

Taking to his Twitter page, Shatta Wale called on all Ghanaians to join him in celebrating Black Sherif's remarkable achievement. He appeared visibly elated, showing his support and admiration for the talented rapper. Shatta Wale's message of congratulations is one of many messages of praise and well-wishes that have flooded social media platforms following Black Sherif's win.

Black Sherif's triumph at the BET Hip Hop Awards is particularly significant given the stiff competition he faced. The Best International Flow category featured some of the most prominent names in the global hip-hop scene, including Central Cee, K.O, and AKA, among others.

Shatta Wale's congratulatory message gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Tme8469Me commented:

Blacko X shatta wale I see something coming Ghana Africa watchout

BogsKobbi said:

The Real Goat After U

richyswisz1 said:

BET send you an email 12 years now we never see the email oo

mandowizzo wrote:

The Cobra part no need buh vim

Black Sherif attends New York Fashion Week

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif previously attended the 2023 New York Fashion Week in grand style, capturing attention on social media.

He slayed in baggy trousers and a suit as he went shirtless to the event and got Ghanaians talking.

Many people commented about his sense of fashion after watching the video that surfaced online.

