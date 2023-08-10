Black Sherif has dropped two brand new singles, Yaya and Simmer Down, a development that has excited fans

The musician dropped the two singles on August 10, 2023, at dawn as fans anticipate his upcoming project KK Pack

Many folks have expressed their admiration for the musician as they enjoyed the new songs

Renowned music sensation Black Sherif has unleashed a thrilling surprise for his fans by dropping not one, but two scintillating singles, Yaya and Simmer Down. This exciting development has set the Ghanaian music world abuzz with excitement.

Ghanaian Musician Black Sherif Photo Source: blacksherif

Source: Twitter

The talented artiste chose the early hours of August 10, 2023, to drop the highly awaited tracks. The timing of the release has only heightened the excitement surrounding his upcoming project, named the KK Pack, leaving his fan base eagerly counting down the days.

The reception to these fresh singles has been overwhelmingly positive. Enthusiastic listeners have flocked to social media to express their admiration for Black Sherif's musical artistry. The sweet melodies and relatable lyrics of Yaya and Simmer Down have impressed fans, triggering a wave of positive comments and praise.

Black Sherif's ability to connect with his audience on a personal level is unmistakable. His unique style, characterized by good lyrical content, continues to solidify his position as one of Ghana's biggest music assets.

Black Sherif's new release impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users and fans of the musician.

BenopaOnyx1 said:

Blacko send me your momo number Abeg Lemme send some $100k on your way man Thanks for Simmer Down

iamWaygez commented:

Bro. Stay Safe, Go To The Country Side And Chill Up. You Do Everything YAYA But Abeg 2Months Time Please Come Back And Drop An Album Wai

JaybroneSnitch reacted:

As u say make we go beach, we the Kumasi boys how we go do am? Eiii Yaya KK

Black Sherif supports Lasmid's music

In another story, Lasmid dropped the music video for his song Bad Boy and in a tweet, fellow musician Black Sherif supported it by tweeting a YouTube link to the video.

Lasmid gained massive praise and attention since dropping Bad Boy, and the music video only adds to its appeal.

Many Ghanaians praised Lasmid's talent and hailed Black Sherif as well for supporting his fellow artiste.

Source: YEN.com.gh