Samini is preparing to release a new banger titled Good Vibes, which he believes is likely to take the airwaves by storm

In a press statement released by the artise's management, Good Vibes is set to be released on October 13, 2023

Legendary producer JMJ produced the song, and according to the press release, the tune has a heavy amapiano influence, which makes it a danceable tune

Acclaimed Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Samini is getting ready to release his latest musical masterpiece titled Good Vibes. This highly anticipated track is likely to set the airwaves ablaze with its rhythm and melodies.

Ghanaian Musician Samini Photo Source: samini_dagaati

Source: Instagram

Good Vibes, according to Samini's management via a press statement, is scheduled for release on October 13, 2023, and fans are counting down the days with eager anticipation. Samini, who is known for his talent and versatility as a music maestro, has consistently delivered chart-topping hits, and Good Vibes promises to be no exception.

What adds to the intrigue and excitement surrounding this release is the collaboration between Samini and the legendary producer, JMJ. With JMJ's impressive track record in the industry, having worked with some of the biggest names in music, it is likely that Good Vibes is set to be a musical masterpiece.

According to Samini's team, one of the standout features of Good Vibes is its heavy Amapiano influence. Amapiano, a popular South African music genre known for its unique beats and danceable vibes, has been making waves across the globe. Samini's incorporation of this trendy style into his new track is a testament to his ability to stay current and relevant, having dominated the music scene for decades.

Samini picks Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy

In another story, Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, was asked who he preferred between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The musician said he would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy because Shatta was an OG who came from his era.

He described Stonebwoy as an up-and-coming artiste, sparking interesting reactions on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh