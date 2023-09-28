Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, was asked who he preferred between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

The musician said he would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy because Shatta was an OG who came from his era

He described Stonebwoy as an up-and-coming artiste, sparking interesting reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Popular Ghanaian musician Samini, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, was posed with a tough question on who he prefers between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy. Samini's response has set social media on fire.

Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, Photo Source: Samini, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Samini, a veteran in the Ghanaian music scene, made a decisive choice, stating that he would choose Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy. His reasoning was straightforward. He said he considers Shatta Wale to be an OG who emerged from the same era as himself. Samini and Shatta Wale have a history that dates back to their early careers.

However, his assessment of Stonebwoy was less flattering. Samini described Stonebwoy as an "up and coming" artiste, suggesting that he sees Shatta Wale as a more established and experienced figure in the Ghanaian music landscape.

This statement has sparked discussions among fans and followers of these three musicians. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are two of the most prominent and influential artists in Ghana, each with a massive fan base.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Samini sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwabena_highest said:

There is on way samini will choose his enemy da

Asiwome12 commented:

When u say Shatta has more under his belt, what do you mean? Stone has won more awards under their category (reggae/Afro dancehall) than shatta

itz_Matin wrote:

Haha ah Samini paaa Stonebwoy who’s currently bigger than u, you referring to up & coming?

Samini calls Stonebwoy and Sarkodie kids

In a similar story, dancehall artiste Samini shared his sentiments about people comparing him to some artistes in the industry.

Samini pointed out that he entered that music business before the current crop of artistes.

He also disclosed that he trained Stonebwoy, who is currently one of the biggest artistes in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh