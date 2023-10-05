UK Born Ghanaian Hollywood star, Idris Elba has opened up about his unhealthy habits

The renowned actor, in a podcast, admitted he has been in therapy for about a year

"I've been thinking a lot about changing"... the actor revealed to Annie MacManus on the podcast

Known worldwide for his thrilling on-screen performances and striking looks, renowned actor, Idris Elba has shed light on some personal issues.

The 51-year-old actor, who was a guest on the Changes with Annie MacManus podcast, called himself an "absolute workaholic," a habit detrimental to his overall well-being.

During the conversation, Idris established that he has increasingly become concerned about these unhealthy habits.

Idris Elba says he is in therapy tackling his unhealthy habits Photo Source: Instagram/IdrisElba

"Nothing extreme is good, everything needs balance," he posited. He added that he's so into work that even things that make him relaxed end up being work.

“I could work 10 days on a film, underwater sequences holding my breath for six minutes, and come back and sit in (his studio) and (feel relaxed), more so than sitting on the sofa with the family — which is bad, right?"

Idris Elba Wants To Change From Being "An Absolute Workaholic"

Workaholism has been found to be a global problem worldwide. Almost half of all Americans consider themselves modern-day workaholics, a recent study reveals.

Idris Elba, in his conversation with Annie MacManus, assented that the entertainment industry tends to reward people like him who have extreme dedication to their careers. The Beasts of No Nation actor jokingly admitted that he doesn't see himself working any less.

However, he said his objective with therapy is to work on taking time for himself and finding relaxing activities that do not double as work.

Idris Elba Wants to Build A Film Studio In Ghana

The British actor of Ghanaian descent was recently in Ghana, the home of his mother, which he frequents often. He met with the country's president, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, and discussed his plans to build a film studio in Ghana.

The actor also went viral after his regal looks from visiting the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, surfaced online. He recounted his experience a few days after, disclosing that he had to change from his jeans to Kente as customs demanded.

