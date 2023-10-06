Fameye has announced that he will be releasing a remix to his hit song Not God, which will feature dancehall sensation Stonebwoy

Ghanaian music sensation Fameye has announced the release of a remix of his hit song Not God, featuring dancehall star Stonebwoy. In an exclusive conversation with Bryt TV, the talented singer disclosed that this highly anticipated remix is scheduled for release on October 10, 2023, inviting fans to eagerly await its arrival.

Ghanaian musicians Fameye and Stonebwoy Photo Source: Fameye, Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

Fameye expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration with Stonebwoy. He said it was easy to get the musician to feature on the song as he was already in love with the tune.

The original Not God track, which gained significant attention upon its release, showed Fameye's ability as an artiste to connect with listeners on a personal level. With Stonebwoy, a multiple award-winning artiste, joining the mix, Fameye and his team expect the song to meet the high standards of Ghanaian music lovers.

During the interview, Fameye did not stop at the remix announcement. He teased fans with the news of more musical projects in the pipeline for the rest of the year. While keeping the details under wraps, he hinted at another collaboration with a prominent industry figure, which is likely to leave a lasting impression on his fans.

Fameye says he won't change his music style

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Fameye, in a discussion with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, revealed that he does not let current trends influence his style of music.

The musician said trends change easily and added that he has songs he feels will become of value in five to 10 years.

Fameye said dance and party songs may be the norm today, but in the future, music could switch back to the old style like his, which involves storytelling and a distinct message.

