Wesley Kesse has dismissed rumours that he is in a romantic relationship with fellow TikToker Portia Wekia.

The Ghanaian TikToker made the statement in an exclusive interview with Delay on The Delay Show.

He, however, admitted that he shared a special relationship with Portia Wekia and would not mind dating her in the future.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse made a bold statement while on The Delay Show. He ended the rumours that he and Portia Wekia are a couple.

TikTokers Wesley Kesse and Portia Wekia Photo Source: @wesleykessegh, @portiawekia

Source: Instagram

Born Kojo Asante Kesse, the digital creator, was placed on Delay's hot seat, where they chatted about his upbringing, education, family, and aspirations. Delay also used the opportunity to clear up some rumours, including one which associated Wesley as the romantic partner of the 2018 Ghana's Most Beautiful second runner-up, Portia Wekia.

When asked about his relationship with Portia, Wesley replied,

That's my gee.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He explained they had met on TikTok and described her as a special girl to him while insisting they were not romantically involved. Detailing their extraordinary bond, he is so close to Portia that she comes to his house for sleepovers.

Delay probed further, asking Wesley about the possibility of marrying Portia, to which he replied positively, saying;

It’s possible, anything can happen. You know sometimes, you actually grow extra love for a friend .

He explained to Delay that there are times when close friends come to the realization they are meant to be together and did not deny that happening with Portia.

Wesley Kesse and Portia Wekia's Friendship Through TikTok Videos

Both verified TikTokers, Wesley Kesse and Portia Wekia, have entertained their audiences with fun videos on social media. They got caught up in dating rumours after creating content together on several occasions. In addition, both have constantly referred to each other as 'Gees' in their videos. YEN.com.gh compiled a couple of their joint videos below.

1. The Beyoncé Alien Superstar Transition

2. The Make E Pain Street Video

3. The Person You're Grateful To Have In Your Life Challenge

4. The Headquarter of Gee Video

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has shown off her mother in a recently posted video on social media. She was participating in a challenge dubbed Show Your Mama.

The video caught the attention of netizens who could not help but admire not Asantewaa's mother for her beauty and ability to dance as energetic as Asantewaa despite her age.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh