Shatta Wale, in a tweet, bragged about how much he spent on his girlfriend Maali on her birthday, listing a number of expensive items

The musician said he bought a GH¢100k Rolex and two iPhone 15 devices for her, adding that she has been there in his toughest days

In the comment section of the tweet, many Ghanaians reacted with mixed reactions, with some not believing him and others calling him wealthy

Ghanaian music sensation Shatta Wale has caused a stir on social media after he took to Twitter to share the extravagant gifts he presented to his girlfriend, Maali, on her birthday.

In a tweet, the artiste proudly disclosed that he splurged on her special day, listing a range of high-end presents, including a GH¢100,000 Rolex watch and two iPhone 15 devices. He also expressed his deep appreciation for Maali's support during challenging times.

The tweet, which quickly captured attention, showed Shatta Wale's overwhelming affection and generosity towards his girlfriend. He emphasized the significance of Maali's presence during his most trying moments, a sentiment many people found hard to believe.

The online community had a variety of reactions to Shatta Wale's extravagant claim. In the tweet's comment section, Ghanaians expressed a mix of scepticism and admiration. Some users found it difficult to believe the enormous price tags associated with the Rolex watch and two iPhone 15 devices, while others commended the musician's wealth and his willingness to spoil his loved one.

Shatta Wale sets tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ghartey_ said:

Akoa y3 gyimi... Bought things for your girlfriend and decided to make the world to know about it? Kuraseni

Hitwaddle wrote:

The settings from this man is just too much, we are tired of you. U can gift her the O2 Arena and Stamford Bridge we care less.

the_marcoli_boy commented:

how can you buy watch 1.3 billion give woman and smoke 1 cedi boka wee Nii you can lie oo

Shatta Wale plans to gift man money

In another story, Shatta Wale promised to gift Dela Anim, the unemployed man who returned GH¢100k he found in a taxi, money and a Shaxi-branded car to start work.

According to the dancehall musician, he was moved by Dela Anim's honesty and trustworthiness.

Many people were not pleased with the amount Shatta Wale was offering as they noted that he could do better.

