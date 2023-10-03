Shatta Wale is deeply in love with his girlfriend, Maali, such that he keeps posting videos and pictures of her

He recently posted a video of her slaying in a pink crop top and leather trousers

Many people spoke about her beauty in the comments

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale showed off how beautiful his girlfriend, Maali, is by sharing a lovely video of her on his Instagram page.

Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, Maali. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale shows off his girlfriend

Shatta Wale downloaded the video from Maali's TikTok page and shared it on his Instagram account.

In the video, Maali rocked a pink puffy mid-sleeve crop top with black leather trousers.

Her frontal lace wig was perfectly done. It was styled with a fringe, the middle section was tied into a bantu knot, and the remaining bottom was curled and left to hang at her back.

The recently announced lover of the dancehall musician wore heavy makeup, which got many people claiming that she looked like an AI.

Video of Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, showing off her beauty.

Ghanaians react to the video of Shatta Wale's new girlfriend

Many people highlighted the beauty of Shatta Wale's lover, Maali. They stated that she was too beautiful such that they thought she was an AI.

iamedemprince said:

It will end in tears

iamwesleyboy said:

Chale, the woman is very Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️. I've loved her already.

pinky_says_relax said:

Between her and artificial intelligence, there is no difference

pinky_says_relax said:

Don’t use this one too abeg wed am

freaky9606 said:

This is makeup beauty; wash off the makeup make u see say she and you na good resemblance

anonafili said:

He just wants us to follow the lady so she turns into a useless celebrity, nonsense

chinchilla0099 said:

He go soon leave her............

Shatta Wale unveils a pretty new girlfriend

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale announced he had fallen in love with another pretty lady again.

He shared lovely photos of the gorgeous lady whom he referred to as Maali. Videos of them departing Kotoka International Airport in Accra for the Ghana Music Awards in the UK melted many hearts.

