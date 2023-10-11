Shatta Wale promised to gift Dela Anim, the unemployed man who returned GH¢100k he found in a taxi, money and a Shaxi-branded car to start work

According to the dancehall musician, he was moved by Dela Anim's honesty and trustworthiness

Many people were not pleased with the amount Shatta Wale was offering as they noted that he could do better

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has vowed to give GH¢3,000 and a car to Dela Anim, the man who returned GH¢100,000 he found in a taxi.

Shatta Wale (left) and the GH¢100k Dela Anim returned (right). Image Credit: @shattawalegh @adom1063fm

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale to give the man who returned GH¢100k money and a car

Shatta Wale was moved by the story of Dela Anim, who was honest enough to return GH¢100,000 he found in a taxi.

In an interview on , Shatta Wale noted that God directed him to give the young man the money and a Shaxi car from his ride-hailing service.

"When I saw that, I said, no, this is what I have been preaching to the Shatta Movement about. How to be real, truthful, courteous."

The Zibabu crooner, in a message to Dela Anim, said that he believes that with this heartwarming gesture, the lady who is the rightful owner of the money will also be touched and reward him accordingly.

Shatta Wale vowed to give the man money and applauded him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Video of Shatta Wale saying in an Adom FM interview that he would give the man a car and money.

Ghanaians shared their views on the amount of money Shatta Wale planned to give the honest unemployed man

Many people were not pleased with the amount Shatta Wale offered to give the honest man for returning the GH¢100k he found in a taxi.

Many compared Shatta Wale's amount to that of Nigerian singer Davido, which he gave a hotel worker who found $70,000 in a room and returned it.

@the_marcoli_boy said:

Davido sent $10,000, but you are sending 3,000 cedis; you will finish and brag that you get money, Nii

@ShadrackAmonooC said:

This is simply Why The Street loves you!! This is why You’re The Street Governor! We Love You King!!❤️

@gadonpapa1 said:

Davido - $10k, Shatta wale - $300

@Kalito694 said:

We shouldn’t make the current system fool us to sin .. the person should be rewarded more than the amount found ❤️

@muaz_zac said:

3000gh de3 small ooo. send more than the amount found

Honest unemployed GH man returns GH¢100k he found in taxi

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian passenger found a huge sum of money amounting to GH¢100,000 in a taxi he joined but decided not to give it to the driver.

The honest passenger said he could not trust the taxi driver to give the money to its rightful owner, so he took it to an Accra-based media house, Adom FM of the Multimedia Group Limited.

The bag of money contained the Ghana Card of a lady. Many people reacted to the story as they applauded the man for being honest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh