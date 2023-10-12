Actress Kalsoume Sinare has shared some fun moments she recently had with her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe

Kalsoume showed her mother-in-law a few dance moves as they engaged in King Promise's Terminator dance challenge

The videos of the actress and her mother-in-law sparked lovely reactions from her followers on social media

Ace Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has melted hearts with a new video featuring her mother-in-law.

Kalsoume, the wife of former Ghana international Tony Baffoe, engaged her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe, in the Terminator dance challenge.

In a series of videos shared on her Instagram page, Kalsoume was spotted in a room with her mother-in-law who is 94 years old.

The mother of three showed her mother-in-law a few dance moves as King Promise's viral Terminator song played in the background.

Mama Elizabeth looked excited as she mimicked the dance moves of her daughter-in-law. Other slides showed different fun moments of the two.

See their videos below:

Kalsoume's videos earn admiration from fans

The videos shared by the actress have warmed hearts online. Many hailed her and the old woman.

vickkeys said:

Awww mummy to the world

rama.tu9121 said:

Aww God bless you Kalsoume this is what I wish I was able to do with my mom before she passes so if you have the chance please enjoy yourself

gifty.debrah said:

You're still worrying mummy with those dance moves. Spending quality time with them is so precious and priceless. Bless you ❤️❤️❤️

dandysailor3350 said:

That's the best thing to do, putting smiles on their face is another way of getting their blessings

Meanwhile, Kalsoume Sinare earlier shared adorable moments between herself and her mother-in-law.

They were spotted singing to ET. Mensah's Nkebo Bayaa and dancing to Victony's My Darling

Many people admired her strength and the unbreakable bond they shared.

