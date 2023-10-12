Kalsoume Sinare: Tony Baffoe's Wife Does Terminator Challenge With Her 94-Year-Old Mother-In-Law
- Actress Kalsoume Sinare has shared some fun moments she recently had with her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe
- Kalsoume showed her mother-in-law a few dance moves as they engaged in King Promise's Terminator dance challenge
- The videos of the actress and her mother-in-law sparked lovely reactions from her followers on social media
Ace Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe has melted hearts with a new video featuring her mother-in-law.
Kalsoume, the wife of former Ghana international Tony Baffoe, engaged her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe, in the Terminator dance challenge.
In a series of videos shared on her Instagram page, Kalsoume was spotted in a room with her mother-in-law who is 94 years old.
The mother of three showed her mother-in-law a few dance moves as King Promise's viral Terminator song played in the background.
Mama Elizabeth looked excited as she mimicked the dance moves of her daughter-in-law. Other slides showed different fun moments of the two.
See their videos below:
Kalsoume's videos earn admiration from fans
The videos shared by the actress have warmed hearts online. Many hailed her and the old woman.
vickkeys said:
Awww mummy to the world
rama.tu9121 said:
Aww God bless you Kalsoume this is what I wish I was able to do with my mom before she passes so if you have the chance please enjoy yourself
gifty.debrah said:
You're still worrying mummy with those dance moves. Spending quality time with them is so precious and priceless. Bless you ❤️❤️❤️
dandysailor3350 said:
That's the best thing to do, putting smiles on their face is another way of getting their blessings
Kalsoume Sinare Dances With 94-Year-Old Mother-In-Law
Meanwhile, Kalsoume Sinare earlier shared adorable moments between herself and her mother-in-law.
They were spotted singing to ET. Mensah's Nkebo Bayaa and dancing to Victony's My Darling
Many people admired her strength and the unbreakable bond they shared.
