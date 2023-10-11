Actress Sheena Gakpe has celebrated her curvy figure in a video in which she dances in an outfit on TikTok

The movie and social media personality delivered moves as she jammed to a vibey tune in the footage

Fans who reached out in the comments area after watching her video gushed over her moves and look

Plus-size Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe keeps celebrating her curvy figure by sharing videos of herself dancing in various form-fitting ensembles on TikTok.

Sheena Gakpe, known on the platform as call_me_sheena, loves dance, albeit not a professional performer.

Sheena Gakpe shows off her curves as she dances in video. Photo credit: call_me_sheena.

The actress appears to be feeling herself in recent videos as she shows off her stunning figure. In one of the clips, she looked simple but confident and radiant as she displayed her dance motions. The actress delivered moves as she jammed to a vibey tune in the footage.

Sheena Gakpe looked directly at the camera as she dished her motions enthusiastically. She rocked long braids and maintained a natural glow on her face.

The footage had raked in more than 100,000 views and 4,000 comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Sheena Gakpe

YEN.com.gh selected some of the comments.

Kingdannycute4u said:

Marriage straight.

Derekokechukwu7 commented:

My beautiful baby.

Ghislain521 said:

Turn back .

Kine829380311111 commented:

Hey beautiful, come and visit Uganda.

User8050136290503 posted:

I love you,, because you are so simple.

Operator comments:

Be my wife, I love you, dear. I am readyto do anything for you. See body.

Sundaymamah118 said:

My heart is still disturbed until you do a video for me.

Freshmoney02 posted;

Turn around; I want to check something .

Sorinashu commented:

You are so awesome, and you are a wonderful woman .

Luk Buk commented:

You don't need those pants, Sheena.

Sheena Gakpe gyms hard

