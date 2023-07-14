Kalsoume Sinare Dances With 94 Year Old Mother-in-law, Brightens Mood Of People: "She's Strong At Her Age"
- Wife of retired Ghanaian footballer Tony Baffoe and actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, shared adorable moments between herself and 94-year-old mother-in-law
- They were spotted singing to ET. Mensah's Nkebo Bayaa and dancing to Victony's My Darling
- Many people admired her strength and the unbreakable bond they share
Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe shared an adorable video of her dancing and singing happily with her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe.
Kalsoume Sinare sings and dances with her 94-year-old mother-in-law
Actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe shared a lovely video of her dancing with her mother-in-law to Nigerian singer Victony's My Darling.
They clapped their hands and did the lean back several times. They then walked towards the camera smiling.
"Mummy to the world ❤️❤️❤️," Kalsoume Sinare wrote on Instagram.
In the second slide of the post, the actress was seen singing Ghanaian musician ET Mensah's Nkebo Baaya.
They sang word for word on the top of their voices as they beamed with smiles and hugged in the video.
See the lovely videos of Kalsoume Sinare and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe.
Ghanaians react to the video of Kalsoume Sinare dancing with her mother-in-law.
The video melted the hearts of many people who watched it such that they filled the comments with sweet messages.
Others also prayed for good health and strength for her as they gushed over her dance moves.
real_vimlady said:
our love and prayers of good health for mummy
ladyhelengee remarked:
Sis why are you worrying mummy like this now? This is a beautiful memory to keep ❤️❤️
ceevero said:
Mama won dancing competition
joannamaximillian said:
Awww priceless moments ❤️❤️
sclick123 said:
U just brought smiles to me aww
dedokofi stated:
Awwwwww ❤️❤️❤️! So beautiful to watch
