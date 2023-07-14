Wife of retired Ghanaian footballer Tony Baffoe and actress, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe, shared adorable moments between herself and 94-year-old mother-in-law

They were spotted singing to ET. Mensah's Nkebo Bayaa and dancing to Victony's My Darling

Many people admired her strength and the unbreakable bond they share

Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe shared an adorable video of her dancing and singing happily with her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe.

Kalsoume Sinare and her 94-year-old Mother-in-law singing and dancing. Image Credit: @kalsoume

Kalsoume Sinare sings and dances with her 94-year-old mother-in-law

Actress Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe shared a lovely video of her dancing with her mother-in-law to Nigerian singer Victony's My Darling.

They clapped their hands and did the lean back several times. They then walked towards the camera smiling.

"Mummy to the world ❤️❤️❤️," Kalsoume Sinare wrote on Instagram.

In the second slide of the post, the actress was seen singing Ghanaian musician ET Mensah's Nkebo Baaya.

They sang word for word on the top of their voices as they beamed with smiles and hugged in the video.

See the lovely videos of Kalsoume Sinare and her mother-in-law, Elizabeth Baffoe.

Ghanaians react to the video of Kalsoume Sinare dancing with her mother-in-law.

The video melted the hearts of many people who watched it such that they filled the comments with sweet messages.

Others also prayed for good health and strength for her as they gushed over her dance moves.

real_vimlady said:

our love and prayers of good health for mummy

ladyhelengee remarked:

Sis why are you worrying mummy like this now? This is a beautiful memory to keep ❤️❤️

ceevero said:

Mama won dancing competition

joannamaximillian said:

Awww priceless moments ❤️❤️

sclick123 said:

U just brought smiles to me aww

dedokofi stated:

Awwwwww ❤️❤️❤️! So beautiful to watch

