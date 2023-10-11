Christian Atsu's Wife Marie-Claire Rupio Stuns Many With A Stunning Birthday Photo: "What A Beauty"
- Christian Atsu's wife celebrated her birthday by sharing a lovely photo of herself clad in mauve
- She thanked her Instagram followers for taking time off to wish her and make her feel special
- Many people filled the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers
The surviving wife of deceased Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio, turned a year older on October 10, 2023.
Christian Atsu's wife celebrated her birthday
Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Chelsea and Newcastle footballer, Christian Atsu, celebrated her birthday in style.
She shared a gorgeous picture of herself clad in mauve. She wore a double-strap crop top, which she paired with a flowing tulle skirt.
The mother of three wore white fingerless opera gloves to add a glowing touch to her look. Her bob hair was styled with a fringe.
Her makeup was flawless and had a touch of the theme of her outfit, mauve. Her eye-shadow and lipstick were of that colour.
"Thank you to everyone who thought of me today and left a birthday message. I appreciate it very much ♥️, Marie-Claire Rupio wrote in the Instagram caption"
Birthday photo of Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio.
Ghanaians celebrate Marie-Claire Rupio on her birthday
Many birthday wishes poured in for Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, as she turned a year older.
kwesibrew42 said:
It’s well my dear… God is in control of everything
feliciamensah672 said:
Happy birthday to you. I wish you all the best in life enjoy yourself
bbeccadixon said:
happy birthday Claire! Hope you and your family are doing wellx
sikananayaa said:
Happy birthday beautiful. We love you no matter what ❤️
sweetiesara4 said:
Happy, blessed birthday to you, queen long life, more blessings and prosperity. Enjoy your day so beautiful
francesca_anna_sofia said:
Happy birthday! I wish you and your family all the best
