The surviving wife of deceased Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio, turned a year older on October 10, 2023.

Christian Atsu's wife celebrated her birthday

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Chelsea and Newcastle footballer, Christian Atsu, celebrated her birthday in style.

She shared a gorgeous picture of herself clad in mauve. She wore a double-strap crop top, which she paired with a flowing tulle skirt.

The mother of three wore white fingerless opera gloves to add a glowing touch to her look. Her bob hair was styled with a fringe.

Her makeup was flawless and had a touch of the theme of her outfit, mauve. Her eye-shadow and lipstick were of that colour.

"Thank you to everyone who thought of me today and left a birthday message. I appreciate it very much ♥️, Marie-Claire Rupio wrote in the Instagram caption"

Birthday photo of Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio.

Ghanaians celebrate Marie-Claire Rupio on her birthday

Many birthday wishes poured in for Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, as she turned a year older.

kwesibrew42 said:

It’s well my dear… God is in control of everything

feliciamensah672 said:

Happy birthday to you. I wish you all the best in life enjoy yourself

bbeccadixon said:

happy birthday Claire! Hope you and your family are doing wellx

sikananayaa said:

Happy birthday beautiful. We love you no matter what ❤️

sweetiesara4 said:

Happy, blessed birthday to you, queen long life, more blessings and prosperity. Enjoy your day so beautiful

francesca_anna_sofia said:

Happy birthday! I wish you and your family all the best

Fan remembers the late Atsu during Ghana's friendly with Liberia

YEN.com.gh reported that a fan remembered Christian Atsu and was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Ghana and Liberia played a friendly match that ended in a 3-1 win for the host.

According to the young fan, he is still hurt by the passing of the former Newcastle and Chelsea player. The video sparked emotions as Ghanaians shared fond memories of the late Black Stars players.

