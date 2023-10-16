Lil Win, Mr Beautiful, Kalybos and Bismark The Joke, in a video, were spotted eating a big bowl of banku and soup

The legendary actors were all smiles as they heartily ate the local delicacy to the delight of their fans

Many Ghanaians were happy to see the unity among the movie stars and shared their excitement at seeing them together

Legendary Ghanaian movie actors Lil Win, Mr Beautiful, Kalybos, and Bismark The Joke in a video gathered to share a meal of banku and soup. The simple yet joyous occasion was captured in the video that quickly went viral, leaving fans across the country beaming with happiness.

In the short video clip, these celebrated actors could be seen seated around a large bowl of banku and a steaming pot of what looked like groundnut soup. The friendship and joy between them were obvious as they laughed and chatted while enjoying the local delicacy.

The smiles on their faces as they enjoyed their meal were a sight to see, and fans could not help but smile along with them. The get-together, which showed the unity and friendship among these movie stars, was celebrated by fans in the comment section of the footage as an example of solidarity within the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Ghanaians hail Lil Win and legendary stars

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

userOhenebaTrimud3Prissy said:

am happy u r working with mr. beautiful now , God bless u KWADWO papabi

official_one_DK wrote:

for this one I really appreciate it, Mr beautiful your God is not asleep. Lil win God bless you bro. I don't know what to say. for years now, awwww

kojo-official commented:

I’m happy Mr beautiful is part he has really go through a lot

Lil Win eats beans and plantain

In a similar story, Lil Win, in a video he shared on his TikTok account, ate the Ghanaian delicacy, beans and plantain, fondly called gobɛ.

In the video, the actor was seated on a chair and placed the bowl of food on a plastic bucket.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the video were excited and admired the actor's humility.

