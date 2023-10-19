Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has shared yet another unconventional take on relationships

According to him, sleeping with others while in a romantic relationship cannot be considered cheating

Many netizens have scolded him for making this claim with many taking harsh swipes at him for his take

Ghanaian rapper and culture advocate, Okyeame Kwame, has expressed his views on cheating in relationships.

The 47-year-old rapper stated that he would not count it as cheating when he has an affair with someone other than his partner.

The rapper made this claim in a yet-to-be-released episode of a new YouTube show hosted by renowned social media influencer KalyJay and colleagues.

"If your partner sleeps with another person, it's not cheating" - Okyeame Kwame Photo Source: Instagram/OkyeameKwame, X/theBrocodegh

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Okyeame Kwame's philosophy on cheating

In a snippet of the interview shared online, Okyeame Kwame disagreed with the popular monogamous practice of committing to a single partner.

The Ghanaian rapper reasoned that to each individual their own body. Therefore partners shouldn't feel offended when their significant others cheat. "How am I cheating on you? I am not using your body", he asked.

It's unclear whether the Ghanaian who has been married to his wife Annica Nsiah-Apau, since 2009, is polygamous or whether he gives more context to this claim in the full conversation to be released on October 22nd 2023.

Netizens react unsurprisingly to Okyeame Kwame's claims

Scores of Okyeame Kwame's fans and other netizens have reacted to his unpopular opinion, with many berating him for his recent hot takes.

@aborabora007 said:

I think he should Google the word cheat first .

@erik_ishere said:

Don’t be in a haste to spew nonsense. It’s a trailer and probably two different sentences put together to get your attention.

@Dannykhay0 said:

It doesn’t make sense baba. He first said “if your partner “

@kobbydbrynne said:

What a nonfa…

Okyeame Kwame questions the need for parents to approve spouses before marriage

In a more recent news about Okyeame Kwame Yen.com.gh reported that the rapper married without the approval of his parents, saying he didn't need to.

According to him, even though his family knew of his spouse-to-be and liked her, they disapproved of her religion. This influenced him to seal the deal with his wife in a courtroom without his parents' blessings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh