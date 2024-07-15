Yaw Dabo has received praise from one of his academy players known as Kudus Jnr, who has been neglected by his parents

According to the young boy, he does not receive any form of support from his family, with Dabo being his main source of support

The young boy, who has been at the academy for a year, said he has not seen his parents since he was brought to the academy

Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo has received praise from one of his academy players, Kudus Jnr.

The young boy, who said he has been neglected by his parents, expressed his gratitude for Dabo's support.

Yaw Dabo is being hailed by one of his academy's players Kudus Jnr, who says the actor is helping him. Photo source: plus1TV

Source: Youtube

Kudus Jnr said he has been at the academy for a year. Speaking to Plus1 TV, he said that he had not seen his parents during this time and had not received any form of support from them.

The boy revealed that Dabo has been his main source of support throughout his time at the academy.

The actor has taken responsibility for the young boy's housing, food, and clothing, among other essential needs. The boy even mentioned that Yaw Dabo had put him through school and expressed immense gratitude to him.

Young boy's story gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Madosca-d4l said:

"Richie, this is below the belt. Why brand the parent as wicked? Do you think they would intentionally ignore the child like that? Stop that"

LORDFATHER1988 said:

"Asem ooooo Eweasi Bro YAW God bless you"

ocksonjalloo4358 commented:

"I remember this boy and how he got to pick his story the day his parents came to the camp n. All dabo said to them was positive vibes. Michael, I remember him waaaaaaaaaaa"

Yaw Dabo brings scout to Ghana

In another story, Kumawood star Yaw Dabo revealed the purpose of the visit of Arsenal scout Phil Antwi to Ghana from the UK.

In a short interview at the airport, he noted that his dream is to ensure that his players make it to prominent clubs in Europe.

Yaw Dabo's command of English impressed many people online, while others lauded his initiative in the comments.

